British swimmers looked in good shape for the Tokyo Olympics after topping the medals table at the European swimming championships in Budapest on Sunday.

"In general, the whole week, GB have just been smashing it," said 200m breaststroke champion Molly Renshaw.

World and Olympic champion Adam Peaty, dominant in breaststroke, took his fourth gold of the championships in the relay with Luke Greenbank, James Guy and Duncan Scott.

Seven of Britain's golds came from the nine relays, with the other two yielding silver.

"For us to be able to do that on the last night, it really is exciting for what is to come in the summer," said Scott.

"You can look at so many different areas of that that we can improve on individually but then also as a team as well. We can’t wait for Tokyo."

Britain said last month it was sending its strongest ever swim team to Tokyo, without setting a medal target.

British swimmers had their best Olympics since 1908 at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games with six medals, placing the country sixth overall on a table dominated by the United States (33 medals, 16 golds).

