Adam Peaty is through to the final of the men's 100m breaststroke after an emphatic performance at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Sunday.

In lane number four, Peaty, who shaved off his moustache, was not quickest off the block but he dominated the field and pulled away from the rest and finished with a time of 57.63.

China's Yan Zibei finished some way back in second (58.72) and USA's Michael Andrew, who started fastest, came third (58.99).

"It was a little bit better, more controlled," Peaty said after the race.

"Medals aren't won in the heats or the semi-finals. Everyone has been so welcoming here. These are the Olympic Games - the greatest show on earth - so obviously we want to show a mutual respect.

Olympics is always about racing. I'm the best racer in the world, I think, so I'm looking forward to it. I wanted to be a little bit quicker this morning but hey ho, it's a morning swim.

Team GB's James Wilby finished third in the other men's 100m breaststroke semi-final with a time of 59.00 seconds, qualifying him for the final with a sixth-placed finish overall. Netherlands' Arno Kamminga came first (58.19) and Italy's Nicolo Martinenghi second (58.28).

Max Litchfield, who came fourth at the Rio 2016 Olympics in the men's 400m individual medley, was aiming for gold in the same event on Sunday, but he finished agonisingly close to a medal placed finish in joint fourth with Hungary's David Verraszto on 4:10.59. USA's Chase Kalisz took gold (4:09.42), compatriot Jay Litherland took second (4:10.28) and Australia's Brendon Smith took bronze (4:10.38).

Australia broke the world record in the 4x100m freestyle relay final, finishing in a time of 3:29.69 to surpass the record of 3:30.05. Canada came second (3.32.78) and USA closely behind in third (3:32.81).

Britain's quartet of Freya Anderson, Abbie Wood, Anna Hopkin and Lucy Hope finished in fifth (3:33.96) which is a new national record.

In the women's 400m individual medley, GB's Aimee Willmott finished seventh in a time of 4:38.30. Japan's Ohashi Yui took gold with a time of 4:32.08 with USA duo Emma Weyant (4:32.76) and Hali Flickinger (4:34.90) taking silver and gold respectively.

