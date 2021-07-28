Australia's Ariarne Titmus wins gold in the women's 200m freestyle in Olympic record time (1:53.50) as her rival USA great Katie Ledecky missed out on a medal.

It is Titmus' second gold medal of the Games having already won one in the 400m freestyle.

Hong Kong's Siobhan Bernadette Haughey took silver (1:53.92) and Canada's Penny Oleksiak finished in bronze position (1:54.70).

Meanwhile, it was a disappointing showing from Ledecky who finished down in fifth (1:55.21) and never looked close to winning it. It was the first time the American has failed to win a medal in an Olympic final.

"I'm from a small part of Tassie, it just shows if you believe in something you can achieve it," Titmus said after the race.

"I don't think it'll settle in till I get home. I have to compartmentalise everything.

"I'm thinking of the relay and the 800m now."

It was a tight opening 50m as Oleksiak started strongly, but Haughey seized the initiative and moved well ahead of world record time after the first 100m (55.10 seconds),

It looked set to be a battle to the line between Haughey and China's Juanxuan Yang at the 150m point with the Hong Kong swimmer still maintaining a world record pace.

But in the last 50m, Titmus characteristically came to life late on. Haughey and Yang slipped away and Titmus, 20, finished in style.

Once again Titmus' proud coach Dean Boxall was ecstatic as he ran down from the stands and punched the air in celebration.

