Duncan Scott has won silver in the men's 200m individual medley final in a British record time to secure his third medal at Tokyo 2020.

Scott went from fifth to sixth and back into fifth in the the opening 150m, but characteristically stepped up the pace in the final 50m to seal a silver medal that he can add to his gold in the 4x200m freestyle relay and silver in the individual event.

Shun Wang of China won gold after setting an Asian record in 1:55.00. Scott finished in a time of 1:55.28 while Switzerland's Jeremy Desplanches snuck into bronze position with his time 1:56.17 being 0.05 seconds better than Japan's Daiya Seto.

Lizzie Simmonds said on Eurosport commentary: "That was an exciting race. Michael Andrew led all the way through that race like he did in the semi-final. He couldn't quite hold it together at the end, but I'll tell you who did hold it all together and that is Duncan Scott. That is a huge British record, 0.6 seconds under his own British record.

"Well done Duncan Scott but medley masterclass from Shun Wang to get gold."

Andrew, Laszlo Cseh and Wang made up the front three at the first 50m. It then became at battle between Wang, Hungary's Cseh and Japan's Kosuke Hagino, with Scott sitting behind them in fifth biding his time.

At the 150m mark Andrew surprisingly moved up from fifth back into first with Wang and Seto in second and third with Scott still behind all three.

But Scott rallied in the final 25m as he pushed ahead at a ferocious pace to secure silver.

