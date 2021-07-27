James Guy was left in tears after his Great Britain teammates Tom Dean and Duncan Scott secured a famous one-two in the 200 metres freestyle at Tokyo 2020.

Dean's gold and Scott's silver mark the first time British swimmers have finished first and second in the pool since 1908.

Guy is a former world champion in the race and a regular relay colleague of the pairing.

He is also a training partner of Dean's at the British Swimming National Centre at the University of Bath.

The 25-year-old took a surprise gold medal in the 200m freestyle at the 2015 FINA World Championships in Kazan.

Guy finished fourth behind winner Scott and runner-up Dean at the British Olympic Trials in April, but will compete at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in his other discipline of butterfly.

HIs 100m fly heats are scheduled for the evening session on 29 July, with Guy likely to progress through to the semi-finals the morning after.

The final is scheduled for 31 July.

The trio are likely to form part of the British 4x200m freestyle relay quartet that will swim in the second heat later on Day Four of the swimming competitions in Tokyo.

Heat Two also includes the USA and Australia, who are the reigning world champions.

Britain secured a silver in the event at Rio de Janeiro 2016, with both Guy and Scott part of the quartet that set a national record behind winners USA.

Dean and Scott's success continues a successful couple of days in the water for Great Britain.

"Magic Monday" saw Adam Peaty defend his 100m breaststroke title in dominant fashion before Tom Daley and Matty Lee took an outstanding gold medal in the men's synchronised 10m platform diving.

