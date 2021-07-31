Katie Ledecky secured her second gold of Tokyo 2020 with victory in the 800m freestyle, the American’s signature event.

Having suffered a shock loss to Ariarne Titmus in the 400m, Ledecky powered to victory in the 1500m and backed that win up in style on Saturday.

Ledecky jumped into an early lead, with Titmus the only swimmer to remain within hailing distance of the 24-year-old.

Tokyo 2020 Dressel breaks world record to take gold in 100m butterfly AN HOUR AGO

The gap sat at just over one second at the mid-point in the race, but any hope of a grandstand finish was snuffed out as Ledecky opened up a big advantage with 200m to go.

A world-record bid was never on for Ledecky, who cruised down the final 50m to back up her wins in the event in 2012 and 2016.

The time was not quick, but 8:12.57 was enough to keep Titmus at bay by 1.26 seconds. The bronze medal went to Simona Quadarella of Italy.

---

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Swimming M 100 Fly, W 200 Back, W 800 Free, MX 4x100 Medley 2 HOURS AGO