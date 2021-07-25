There was a real upset in the men's 400m freestyle final as 18-year-old Ahmed Hafnaoui took gold with a time of 3:43.36.

Australia's Jack McLoughlin, who was the favourite to win it, took silver (3:43.52) and Kieran Smith from USA finished in bronze position (3:43.94).

In 2019 Hafnaoui did not qualify for the World Junior Swimming Championships, but two years later he won Olympic gold which saw his coach celebrating wildly from the stands.

It was a remarkable triumph from Hafnaoui who went out hard, but somehow had the endurance to stay clear of the field from lane eight, holding on to push out McLoughlin on the touch.

Hafnaoui roared his approval afterwards and tears streamed from his eyes as he took the most unlikely of gold medals.

"Take a bow young man that was absolutely extraordinary," Lizzie Simmonds said on commentary.

"I didn't think he had it in the 100m I thought it would be clawed back, absolutely stunning. Absolutely unbelievable. A great swim. No expectations. What a shock, what an upset!

I think he might set his sights on the world record. I don't think that is the last we're going to see of this young man.

Hafnaoui's surprise gold is Tunisia's third in swimming and their first Olympic medal ever in the men’s 400m freestyle.

- - -

