Keri-Anne Payne says Duncan Scott's achievements this Olympics have been remarkable - even if he has not yet topped the podium in an individual event.

The 24-year-old won gold with the 4x200m freestyle relay team, picked up silver in the 200m freestyle - and on Friday added the silver in the 200m medley.

And Payne thinks even more might be to come - the Glaswegian will be part of the men's 4x100m medley this weekend.

"Back on that podium again - I don't think he'll be too upset with that," the Olympic silver medallist said on Eurosport's Tokyo Today, "but I think we all hoped that he might win that gold medal in that race - but if he does win another medal, he'll be the most decorated GB athlete.

"To have won four medals in one Olympic Games - that is amazing."

