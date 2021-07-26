Great Britain’s Duncan Scott and Tom Dean are both through to the final of the men’s 200m freestyle semi-finals.

Scott was quickest in the second semi-final and overall with a time of 1:44.60. Dean finished fourth in the same semi-final but his time of 1:45.34 was enough to place him fourth overall heading into Tuesday’s final.

Sarah Vasey just missed out on the women’s 100m breaststroke final. She came fifth in the second semi-final with a time of 1:06.87.

Canada’s Maggie MacNeil came from seemingly nowhere to win the women’s 100m butterfly final, timing her finish to perfection (55.59). China’s Zhang Yufei took silver (55.64) and Australia’s Emma McKeon the bronze (55.72).

Peaty becomes the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title in the 100m breaststroke and the medal is his second career gold. Netherlands' Kamminga took silver with a time of 58.00 while Italy's Martinenghi took bronze with 58.33.

Titmus chased down the American superstar with a personal best and national record to win in 3:56.69 and secure Australia their second gold medal.

It was the first time Ledecky, 24, has lost an individual Olympic race in her career.

Kathleen Dawson is through to the final of the women’s 100m backstroke, coming third in the first semi-final and fifth overall, finishing in a time of 58.56. Cassie Wild came eighth in a time of 1:00.20.

The final of the men's 4x100m freestyle relay was won by USA in a time of 3:08:97. Italy took silver (3:10.11) and Australia grabbed bronze (3:10.22).

