Team GB's reigning Olympic champion Adam Peaty laid down a marker by easing into the semi-finals of the 100m breaststroke, setting the fastest time in the process.

Sporting a new moustache, the world record holder touched the board in 57.56 seconds - the eighth fastest time in history - but looked like he had much more to give.

Dutch swimmer Arno Kamminga was the only other rival able to swim under 58 seconds. Peaty's team-mate James Wilby also reached the semis with the sixth fastest time by finishing in 58.99s.

Tokyo 2020 Peaty targeting world record after ‘solid’ start at Tokyo 2020 23 MINUTES AGO

They will go for a place in the final from 03:33 BST on Sunday morning, where Peaty says he could set a new world record - bettering his previous mark of 56.88.

'I miss him a huge amount' - Peaty on emotions being away from son in Tokyo

Elsewhere, there was a big shock in the men's 400m individual medley, where Japanese home favourite and world champion Daiya Seto missed out on Sunday’s final by only posting the ninth fastest time. Britain’s Max Litchfield did make it through.

Aimee Willmott, who will retire after the Games, also qualified for the final of the women’s equivalent in the second fastest time.

- - -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 'On the level of Bolt' - Peaty compared to Olympics GOAT by Rutherford 25 MINUTES AGO