Tom Dean has remarkably won gold and Duncan Scott silver to ensure a British one-two in the men's 200m freestyle final.

Hwang Sunwoo and David Popovici started strong with Scott sandwiched between the two in second after the first 50m.

Dean then pushed into third and +0.68 behind Hwang after 100m. But Scott turned the jets on and burst ahead in the final 100m alongside Dean and the two broke away in the final 50m.

It ended up being a clear and incredibly close battle between Dean and Scott in the last 15m.

Dean, who was positioned third after the first 100m, emerged victorious with a time of 1:44.22.

World number one Scott finished in 1:44.26 and Brazil's Fernando Scheffer took bronze with a time of 1:44.66.

Lizzie Simmonds said on commentary: "I do not believe what I have just seen, Tom Dean Olympic champion!"

"That is absolutely astounding. I thought Hwang was out there, Dean was holding on and was still making his move in the last 50m. Even on the finish it looked like Duncan had got it. Unbelievable!"

TITMUS BEATS LEDECKY AGAIN IN 200M FREESTYLE SEMIS

Ariarne Titmus, who beat USA's Katie Ledecky in the 400m freestyle on Monday, won the first of the two 200m freestyle semi-finals, waiting until the last quarter of the race to make her move and finished in a time of 1:54.82 which was fastest overall.

Five-time Olympic gold medalist Ledecky recorded the third fastest time of 1:55.34 as she also trailed Siobhan Bernadette Haughey from Hong Kong who finished in 1:55.16.

Britain's Freya Anderson missed out on the women's 200m freestyle final after coming seventh in the second semi-final.

Australia's Kaylee McKeown recorded an Olympic record time of 57.47 seconds to win the women's 100m backstroke. Canada's Kylie Masse took silver (57.72) and USA's Regan Smith grabbed bronze (58.05).

ROC's Evgeny Rylov took gold in the men's 100m backstroke (51.98) with compatriot Kliment Kolesnikov closely behind to take silver (52.00). USA's Ryan Murphy finished in bronze position in a time of 52.19.

American 17-year-old Lydia Jacoby finished strongly to win the women's 100 breastroke having trailed in third after the first 50m. The teenager recorded a winning time of 1:04.95 with South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker having to settle for silver (1:05.22). Lilly King, also from USA, took bronze (1:05.54)

