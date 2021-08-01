Emma McKeon won another two gold medals at the Tokyo Games, bringing her total medal haul this summer to seven to equal the women’s record for any sport.

Her most recent wins were in the 50m freestyle and the 4 x 100m women’s medley relay.

That is in addition to her golds in the women's 4x100m relay, the 100m freestyle and bronze in the 100m butterfly, women's 4x200m relay and the mixed 4x100m medley relay.

Russia gymnast Maria Gorokhovskaya claimed seven medals in the 1952 games.

Australian swimmer Ian Thorpe is tied with her on five Olympic golds.

Gymnast Larisa Latynina won 18 medals (nine of them gold) for the Soviet Union between 1956 and 1964, the most held by any woman.

