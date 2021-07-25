Jade Jones' bid to make history at Tokyo 2020 is over after the two-time Olympic champion was knocked out in the last 16 of the -57kg tournament.

The Welshwoman was aiming to becoming the first ever taekwondo player to win three Olympic titles after her gold medals at London 2021 and Rio 2016.

But it wasn’t meant to be for Jones at Tokyo 2020 as she fell at the first hurdle and was beaten by refugee Kimia Alizadeh Zonoozi.

Jones’ exit is a huge upset victory for Zonoozi, who was ranked number 16 coming into the match.

Zonoozi was able to control Jones’ aggression through the match, putting the first points on the board and regularly relying on her accuracy to the trunk to rack up points.

Jones responded with two head shots in quick succession after Zonoozi’s early lead, but the 28-year-old struggled to get into a rhythm and find her target.

While Zonoozi won six points in the second round, Jones posted just two.

The defending Olympic champion was behind heading to the third after a tense second round, but Jones quickly got herself back on level terms.

As the match appeared in danger of swinging in Jones’ favour, Zonoozi replied to brilliantly to move 14-10 ahead and on the verge of a huge win for the Rio bronze medallist.

On the sidelines Jones’ team-mates and coach were urging her to go on the attack and issued a challenge after Zonoozi ended up on the deck.

The Gam-jeom request was rejected and Jones had no choice put to go all out in the final seconds. Zonoozi superbly avoided the danger and added two more points of her own to win 16-12.

Team GB members burst into tears in the stands after the result was confirmed and a dejected Jones was consoled by her coach.

Jones could still have a shot at bronze if her rival Zonoozi reaches the final.

