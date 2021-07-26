Britain’s Lauren Williams suffered a late collapse as she was denied victory in the women’s -67kg taekwondo final.

The Welshwoman looked set to win Team GB’s fourth gold medal on ‘Magic Monday’, only for an inspired comeback from Croatia’s Matea Jelic pushed her towards silver.

In an explosive final, Williams led 21-15 with 20 seconds remaining but Jelic roared back and drew level with a head kick before completing a 25-21 win.

It was still a hugely successful Games for Williams, who got into the sport after watching two-time champion Jones win at London 2012.

Team GB end Day 3 with three gold medals and two silver after the earlier triumphs of Adam Peaty (men’s 100m breaststroke), Tom Daley and Matty Lee (men’s 10-metre platform synchronised) and Tom Pidcock (men’s mountain bike). Alex Yee also won silver in the men’s triathlon.

