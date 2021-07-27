Team GB's Bianca Walkden got punched in the face in very painful fashion during her quarter-final fight against Kazakhstan's Cansel Deniz.

The 29-year-old from Liverpool, competing in the women's +67kg taekwondo event, was facing Deniz in the last eight when she received a nasty blow to the mouth from her opponent.

The punch was not supposed to be in the face and it prompted hasty and wholehearted apologises from Deniz, while Walkden hunched over and had to take time out after the contact.

There was immediate concern from the referee, who yelled: "Doctor! Doctor!"

Fortunately, Walkden was not only OK to continue but the Brit went on to win the fight 17-7 to secure her place in the semi-finals.

But sadly for the Team GB star, she then came up short in agonising fashion in the semi-final as she lost in the dying seconds to Lee Da-bin from South Korea.

Walkden was looking set for the gold medal clash and a guaranteed silver but she ended up losing 25-24 to Lee in a heartbreaking defeat at the last moment.

She also represented Great Britain at 2016 Olympic Games, winning a bronze medal, and is a triple world champion and two-time European champion.

Earlier in the Games, Walkden burst into tears after watching good friend and housemate Jade Jones suffer a shock defeat in her opening match at Tokyo 2020.

Jones suffers shock defeat, Walkden left in tears

Jones had been bidding to make history at the Games in Japan by becoming the first taekwondo athlete to win three Olympic gold medals.

The Welshwoman was the favourite to win the -57kg category and add to the London 2012 and Rio 2016 golds she already had in her collection.

But rival Kimia Alizadeh had other ideas. The Iranian refugee, who won bronze at Rio 2016, shocked the world to beat Jones 16-12 in the round of 16.

When the result was confirmed, Walkden broke down in tears and was immediately consoled by Lauren Williams, who also suffered late heartbreak in the women's -67kg final to leave her with silver.

