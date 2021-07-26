Lauren Williams is guaranteed a silver medal – at least – after securing a spot in the women’s -67kg final at Tokyo 2020.

The 22-year-old, who got into taekwondo after watching Jade Jones win at London 2012, sunk to the mat in disbelief after beating Rio bronze medallist Ruth Gbagbi in the semi-finals.

Williams will face Croatia’s Matea Jelic in the final at 13:30 BST.

Tokyo 2020 Tokyo 2020 - Italy vs Brasil - Taekwondo - Olympic Highlights 6 HOURS AGO

Team GB have already won three gold medals on ‘Magic Monday’, with Adam Peaty (men’s 100m breaststroke), Tom Daley and Matty Lee (men’s 10-metre synchronised platform) and Tom Pidcock (men’s mountain bike) topping the podium. Alex Yee also won silver in the men’s triathlon.

- - -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 'He gave it everything' - Britain's Sinden settles for silver in final 18 HOURS AGO