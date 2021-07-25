A disappointed Bradly Sinden said that he was already looking ahead to the Paris Olympic Games in 2024 after losing the taekwondo -68kg men’s final to Uzbekistan’s Ulugbek Rashitov.

The 22-year-old won gold in the same weight class at the 2019 World Championships in Manchester - but finished second in the European Taekwondo Championships in Sofia earlier this year.

Tokyo 2020 'He gave it everything' - Britain's Sinden settles for silver in final AN HOUR AGO

"The only colour I see is gold," he said after picking up his silver medal. "Anything else isn't what you want and what you work for.

"I think I'll look back on it eventually, maybe in a while I'll be proud of myself and what I have achieved in these last five years as a senior - winning the World Championships and being so close to winning the Olympics.

'He gave it everything' - Britain's Sinden settles for silver in final

I think I came here to have no regrets, and I think being caught right at the very end will get me, but it's tough, sometimes the loss can be the better learning, you have something to work on, I will be putting that into play, we'll review back after having a break and becoming better than ever.

"It is only three years to Paris, and I'm hopeful that I will go one step further and bring that gold home."

- - -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 'I'm gutted. The only colour I see is gold' - Sinden reacts to Olympic silver 2 HOURS AGO