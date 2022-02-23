Alexander Zverev attacked the umpire’s chair with his tennis racquet after the Olympic champion – along with partner Marcelo Melo - lost to Harri Heliovaara and Lloyd Glasspool at the Mexican Open.

Zverev and Marcelo Melo lost 2-6 6-4 10-6 against Heliovaara and Glasspool in the round of 16 on Wednesday.

Then – after shaking hands with his opponents - the Olympic champion approached the umpire’s chair and began to hit it with his racquet before heading towards his seat. However, he again approached the umpire’s chair, shouting expletives and again hitting it with his racquet. The incident can be seen below.

The crowd audibly gasped as the 24-year-old could be heard shouting that the umpire had destroyed the whole match as he approached the chair for a second time.

“You f****** destroyed the whole f****** match. The whole f****** match,” shouted the German.

