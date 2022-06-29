Alexander Zverev is due to start rehab on his injured ankle next week, according to brother Mischa.

Zverev was playing arguably the best tennis of his life against Rafael Nadal in the French Open semi-finals on June 3, before being cruelly cut down by a fall which tore his ankle ligaments and caused his retirement from the match.

Despite that setback, Mischa revealed that his brother has been putting in a daily routine of "sleep, breakfast, training, lunch, training" as he tries to bounce back from that disappointment, with Zverev set to finally begin rehab on his ankle shortly, having had to keep it in a cast since the injury.

"He's training all parts of his body that are healthy," Mischa told Sky.

"He's in a positive mood. We joke about his stiff foot.

"He's smiling and looking forward to coming back."

Earlier this month, Zverev had said that he hadn't yet ruled out appearing at the US Open in New York.

Talking to Bild am Sonntag, the 25-year-old said: "I won't be someone who plays the first second I'm ready.

"If I play the US Open, it's not for a round or two, but to win it. I won't come back until I'm in the shape I was in."

Of the injury at Roland-Garros, which happened in the second-set tie-break, Zverev added: "I only remember three noises. Noises that sounded like something breaking in quick succession: crack, crack, crack, very quickly.

"Then I was in extreme pain, it was crazy. As if someone had shot my foot."

