Andy Murray will prepare for Wimbledon this year by bringing back Ivan Lendl as his coach for the third time in his career.

Murray and Lendl, an eight-time Grand Slam winner in his own right, forged a hugely successful partnership that saw the former world No. 1 go on to produce the best results of his career.

Murray won two Wimbledon titles, a US Open and two Olympic gold medals while working with Lendl.

The pair will spend several weeks together training in America after the Miami Open at the end of March as Murray prepares for the grass court season.

Murray is also reportedly looking to hire another coach who will assist Lendl.

Murray and Lendl began working together at the beginning of the 2012 season before splitting two years later. They then reunited back in 2016 when Murray won Wimbledon for a second time, before splitting again towards the end of 2017.

The 34-year-old has been looking for a coach since splitting with Jamie Delgado in December last year. Delgado went to coach highly-rated Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

Murray, who has been hampered by numerous injuries in recent years, most notably requiring hip resurfacing surgery, is looking to get back to the top of the men's game.

Murray hired German coach Jan De Witt on a trial basis in January, but after being knocked out in the second round of the Australian Open by Japan's Taro Daniel in straight sets, the Scot ended the trial.

On Thursday, Murray was handed a wild card for this month's Indian Wells with the main draw beginning on March 10. It is the only hard-court Masters 1000 tournament he has not won

The final is on March 20 with the Miami Open set to take begin on the next day.

Murray will skip the clay court season, instead focusing on the grass swing which begins in June with Murray set to play at the Stuttgart Open.

He is also very likely to take part in Queen's (June 13-19) and Eastbourne (June 17-25) before beginning his Wimbledon campaign on June 27.

Murray returned to the top 100 of the ATP rankings in February.

