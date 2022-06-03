Andy Murray advanced to the semi-finals of the Surbiton Trophy with a 6-4 7-6(1) win over Brandon Nakashima.

In tough, blustery conditions Murray used all his grass court know-how to beat his American opponent to keep himself on course for a first singles title on grass since 2016.

“The ball was shooting through," Murray said. "It is a lot quicker here and there are not that many opportunities to break serve, and I managed to stay strong at the end of the second set and it was a good win."

The first set saw him power down five aces and it proved too much for Nakashima who saw his serve broken once by the Brit.

Murray has talked about getting matches under his belt in order to be fit and firing for a tilt at Wimbledon.

Jurij Rodionov and Brouwer were no real tests for Murray, despite the latter taking him to two tie-breaks, but Nakashima came in with decent form to his name.

He reached the third round of the French Open and pushed Roland-Garros semi-finalist Alexander Zverev to two tie-breaks in the German’s three-set win.

The 20-year-old was happy to put in the hard work - and he was made move around the court as Murray used the drop shot impressively.

Nakashima kept up with Murray in the second set and took it to a breaker, but the former world No. 1 was too good as he went through the gears to secure early mini-breaks and never relented as he secured the win in one hour and 37 minutes.

