Andy Murray has made changes to his team ahead of the 2022 season, with confirmation he has split from long-term coach Jamie Delgado.

The former British number one enjoyed a fruitful time with Delgado, who came aboard in 2016 and helped Murray win a second Wimbledon title.

Murray finished 2016 as year-end world number one, and also picked up a second Olympic gold in the men's singles, to suggest a fruitful partnership was in the offing. However, injuries took a major toll on the 34-year-old’s body.

There have been positive signs in 2021, with Murray enjoying plenty of time on court and showing some good form towards the end of the year.

But there will be a new coach in his corner in 2022, with Murray handing a trial to Jan de Witt - a German who has worked with French stars Gael Monfils and Gilles Simon.

De Witt and Murray linked up at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton this week, and will work together at the Mubadala World Tennis Championships in Abu Dhabi.

The exhibition event in the UAE will help Murray sharpen his game ahead of a push to climb up the rankings in 2022. He is currently sat at 134th in the world.

