Andy Murray is set to return to action on the ATP Challenger Tour next week after accepting a wildcard for a tournament in Rennes.

The three-time Grand Slam champion will be heading back to Europe for the second-tier event after his encouraging showing against third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round of the US Open.

It will be Murray’s second Challenger tournament of 2021 after he also played in Italy earlier in the year.

“We are very happy with this last-minute surprise, materialized under the leadership of its sports director Nicolas Mahut,” said Matthieu Blesteau, tournament director in a press release.

“This is an exceptional opportunity that Rivacom Events did not want to pass up, to attract one of the greats of the sport.”

The indoor tournament starts on September 13 and Murray, who is battling back from a catalogue of injury problems, will be joined by Richard Gasquet, Gilles Simon and Lucas Poullie.

Previous winners of the tournament include Vasek Pospisil, Michael Llodra, Kevin Anderson and Jerzy Janowicz.

