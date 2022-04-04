Ash Barty has won her first golf title at a local tournament in Brisbane after recently retiring from tennis.

The 25-year-old shocked the sporting world when she announced her retirement from tennis last month to "chase other dreams" and has now prompted rumours that could include a switch to professional golf.

On Saturday, the reigning Wimbledon and Australian Open champion won the ladies competition at the Brookwater Golf and Country Club in Brisbane’s outskirts.

The Queensland native, playing off a handicap of 4, finished first in a field of five players and was awarded $30 (£17) after shooting a round of 34. Barty's net worth is believed to be between £25m and £30m.

It is the second time Barty has won the tournament having also been crowned champion in 2020.

World Golf Hall of Famer Karrie Webb, who will captain Australia’s golf teams at the Paris 2024 Olympics, says she could see Barty pursuing golf as a career.

“I don’t see Ash wanting to do a sport where she has to travel the world," she said.

"I think that’s part of what she didn’t like about tennis, being away from Australia. [But] I wouldn’t put it past her to be Australian amateur champion one day."

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep joked after Barty's retirement that the Australian might pursue a career in golf.

"What's next for you? Grand Slam champion in golf?! Be happy and enjoy your life to the max xo Simo," the Romanian wrote on Twitter.

New world No.1 Iga Swiatek, who won the Miami Open on Saturday after beating four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka in straight sets, admits she was taken aback by Barty’s sudden decision to retire.

“I was crying for 40 minutes. Mainly, it was because of Ash's retirement,” the 2020 French Open champion said.

“I didn't know it was going to happen and it really surprised me.

"I always had this vision that we would all play until we are 35 or something, until our bodies are so tired that we can't any more.

"I needed time to actually understand what she must have thought. Her decision was really brave and I felt a lot of emotions because of that."

