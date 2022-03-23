World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty has made a shock announcement that she will retire from professional tennis at the age of just 25.

The Australian star, who became the first home player to win an Australian Open singles title in 44 years in January, shocked the sporting world on social media on Wednesday as she said she was leaving to "chase other dreams".

Ad

Barty shared the news via a video posted on Instagram in which she sat down and chatted with her good friend and retired Australian tennis player Casey Dellacqua about the decision.

Tennis 'What a player' - Sports world reacts to huge shock as Barty retires from tennis AN HOUR AGO

"Today is difficult and filled with emotion for me as I announce my retirement from tennis," Barty, who has French Open, Wimbledon and Australian Open titles to her name, said in the conversation.

"I'm so happy and I'm so ready. And I just know at the moment in my heart, for me as a person, this is right.

"I wasn't sure how to share this news with you so I asked my good friend [Dellacqua] to help me.

"I am so thankful for everything this sport has given me and leave feeling proud and fulfilled.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, I'll always be grateful for the lifelong memories we created together."

The Queenslander admitted that she had been thinking about retiring “for a long time”.

Top 5 shots from Australian Open champion Barty in triumphant run

“That’s the first time I’ve said it out loud, and it’s hard to say,” Barty said about her retirement. “But I am so happy, and I’m so ready, and I just know at the moment in my heart [that] for me as a person, this is right.

“I know I’ve done this before, but in a very different feeling, and I’m so grateful for everything tennis has given me – it’s given me all my dreams plus more.

“There was just a little part of me that wasn’t quite satisfied, wasn’t quite fulfilled,” she said. “And then came the challenge of the Australian Open, and I think that for me just feels like the perfect way, my perfect way to celebrate what an amazing journey my tennis career has been.

“I know how much work it takes to bring the best out of yourself and I’ve said it to my team multiple times, it’s just I don’t have that in me any more,” she said. “I don’t have the physical drive, the emotional want and everything it takes to challenge yourself at the very top of the level any more.

“I just know that I am absolutely – I am spent – I just know physically I have nothing more to give. And that to me is success. I have given absolutely everything I can to this beautiful sport of tennis.”

Barty’s long-time mentor, Evonne Goolagong Cawley, led tributes to her fellow legendary Australian as the surprise decision prompted a flood of warm wishes and congratulations from stars around the sporting world and beyond.

“I’m so supportive of Ash and making a decision that is the best for her and makes her happy,” Goolagong Cawley said.

“I can’t wait to see what the next chapter brings and to watch Ash achieve her dreams.”

'I can't wait for it to really sink in' - Barty on her historic Australian Open win

WTA Miami Swiatek aims to repeat Williams feat with 'Sunshine Double' in Miami 21 HOURS AGO