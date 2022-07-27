Nick Kyrgios admitted he was "extremely shattered" at having to announce his withdrawal from the men's singles event at the Atlanta Open.

Kyrgios has been struggling with a knee injury and - ahead of his first-round encounter against Peter Gojowczyk - appeared on court to tell the crowd that he didn't feel in the right condition to perform.

Fans in Atlanta may still have a chance to watch Kyrgios in action this week however, as the mercurial Australian suggested he may continue in the doubles with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Kyrgios said: “I just want to say that I’m extremely shattered that I’m not able to compete tonight.

“I’ve won this tournament once and I’m playing some of the best tennis of my career.

“All I wanted to do was come out there and give you guys a show and obviously see what I’m capable of, but I’m unable to give my best performance today.

“I’m extremely sorry but I’m going to keep my hopes up and maybe be able to continue doubles with Thanasi this week.

"I hope you won't be too hard on me."

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis - the self-titled 'Special Ks' - beat Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in their first-round doubles match at Atlantic Station, and are due to face Gonzalo Escobar and Hunter Reese in the quarter-finals.

A strong field in the men's singles - led by No. 1 seed Reilly Opelka - continues their round-of-16 matches on Wednesday.

