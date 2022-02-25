Alexander Zverev has been handed the maximum fine by the ATP following his attack on an umpire’s chair at the Mexican Open.

The world number three hit Alessandro Germani’s chair several times with his racquet during his doubles defeat with Marcelo Melo against Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara.

Zverev was thrown out of the tournament and has now been fined $40,000 (£30,000).

The German is also set to forfeit more that $30,000 in prize money and surrender his rankings points from the event where he was defending singles champion.

The 24-year-old apologised for his outburst but could yet face further punishment according to the ATP, who said in a statement they would be reviewing the incident.

“Following ATP’s withdrawal of Alexander Zverev from this week’s tournament in Acapulco due to unsportsmanlike conduct, the player has received the following on-site penalties; verbal abuse - 20,000 US dollars, unsportsmanlike conduct - 20,000 US dollars.

“This represents the maximum fine per each violation. Zverev also forfeits full prize money of 31,570 US dollars (singles and doubles), as well as all ATP rankings points from the event.

“A further review of the incident will now follow per ATP rules.”

