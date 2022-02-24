Rafael Nadal continued his stellar start to the season, as his victory over Stefan Kozlov in Acapulco saw him break the record for his best beginning to a year.

In beating Kozlov 6-0 6-3 in a shade over an hour, Nadal made it 12 wins on the spin to kick off 2022.

Ad

His two victories in Mexico proved he has overcome the exertions of his win at the Australian Open last month - when he looked completely exhausted after beating Daniil Medvedev in five sets for his 21st Grand Slam.

ATP Acapulco 'I hope this will serve as a lesson' - Nadal says Zverev must learn from chair attack 23 MINUTES AGO

The win kept him on course for a meeting with Medvedev in the final, and a shot at his third title of 2022 after taking the Melbourne Summer Set and Australian Open.

Commenting on the result that took him to 12 wins in a row, eclipsing his 11 victories on the spin in 2014, Nadal said: “As a general rule I’ve never paid attention to the numbers. If I play well it’s easier for the numbers to come.

“I am able to compete well and I feel free.

“Beyond the wins, the most important thing is to be playing and things have started well.”

Nadal will take on Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals.

---

The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

ATP Acapulco Nadal says start to year 'infinitely better' than expected after equalling best run 19 HOURS AGO