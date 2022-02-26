Rafael Nadal continued his impressive early-season form as he beat world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev at the Mexican Open semi-final.
The 6-3 6-3 win sees him move onto a tie with Britain’s Cameron Norrie. It represents his second high-profile win over Medvedev in two months, after beating the Russian in the Australian Open final.
26-year-old Norrie reached the last game in Acapulco with a 6-4 6-4 over Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in his semi-final.
That makes it eight consecutive match wins for Norrie, taking in the Delray Beach title in the process. Nadal has 14.
Norrie and Nadal are respective No 1s for their country, and both will be hoping to add another ATP Tour title to his name. Norrie has three over the course of his career, with Nadal boasting 90.
"I played some amazing points on those break points," said Nadal after the match.
"In the second set, Daniil was playing very aggressive, it was a very difficult set. I feel lucky to win that set.
"I'm really happy with the way I played, against the number one player in the world, and happy to play in the final."
Norrie, meanwhile, reflected on his victory, saying: "I was able to dictate play to his backhand and defend my forehand quite well.
"I definitely felt that better in the second set, and I think my game is pretty good in these conditions."
The pair contest the final on Sunday at 3:00am GMT.
