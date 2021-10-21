Andy Murray was knocked out of the ATP European Open after losing 6-4 7-6 to Diego Schwartzman.

The Scot went into a 4-1 lead in the first set in Antwerp, but his Argentine opponent rallied to win five consecutive games to secure the first set.

The 29-year-old Schwartzman then went to break Murray at 2-2 to set himself up for a win, but Murray came back to make it 4-4, with hope of levelling.

The match went to a tie-break, and Murray was able to save one match point until Schwartzman held his nerve to progress to the quarter-finals.

