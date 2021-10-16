Andy Murray’s bid for a repeat win at the European Open will not be easy following confirmation of a tough draw for the Brit.

Murray won the Antwerp event in 2019, his only tournament success since his return from hip surgery.

He missed the tournament in 2020, but is back in Belgium to challenge for his first title of the year.

While a number of big names have skipped the ATP 250 tournament, Murray has found himself in a tricky part of the draw.

His first-round opponent is talented American Frances Tiafoe, who the Brit has met on two occasions.

The record is one win apiece, with Tiafoe emerging victorious in their most recent meeting at Winston Salem earlier this year.

Murray will not be looking beyond Tiafoe, but should he emerge victorious he will lock horns with the second seed Diego Schwartzman.

