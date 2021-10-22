Andy Murray has admitted that his "attitude was poor" in letting a 4-1 lead slip in his defeat to Diego Schwartzman.

Murray first let five successive games slip as Schwartzman took the first set before exiting the tournament after losing the second set tie-break.

And the three-time Grand Slam champion believes he could have done more to arrest his slide to defeat.

"I didn't make as many good decisions as I would have liked in the second set, dealing with adversity," Murray conceded after defeat.

Mentally I was poor and my attitude was poor on the court.

Murray had taken his last ATP singles title at the European Open in 2019.

He outlasted Frances Tiafoe in a round of 32 thriller to set up a meeting with Schwartzman, showing signs of a return to something more closely resembling the former British number one's best form.

Yet Murray suggested after the defeat to Schwartzman, who will next face Brandon Nakashima in Antwerp, that he is less concerned with his level and more about stringing wins together as he enters the final few weeks of the 2021 season.

"Sport is a results business. If you play well or poorly, it doesn't really matter if you lose the matches," Murray explained.

"You need to be winning and winning matches maybe when you're not playing your best, which I have done a few times these past few months, but certainly not as many as I would have liked.

"That's obviously what I want [in] the last few tournaments [of 2021]."

