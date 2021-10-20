Top seed Jannik Sinner continued his strong form as he reached the quarter-finals of the ATP European Open in Antwerp.

The Italian survived the test of promising compatriot Lorenzo Musetti with a straight sets 7-5, 6-2 victory.

Despite making less than 50% of his first serves Sinner faced but a single break point on his way to victory.

One year his opponent's senior, the 20-year-old Sinner used his second serve strongly to edge a narrow first set.

He gathered momentum in the second, winning five games on the spin to reach the last eight.

Sinner will next meet Arthur Rinderknech of France after his upset of Dusan Lajovic.

The experienced Serbian was the eighth seed in Antwerp and had felled Richard Gasquet in the Round of 32 but struggled against the tall Rinderknech.

The Frenchman, now ranked a career high 65th in the world took the match 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Another seed to fall was Cristian Garin.

The Chilean third seed took the opening set of his match with young Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina but struggled thereafter, losing 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Jenson Brooksby (USA) will take on Davidovich Fokina for a place in the semi-finals after he beat Botic van de Zandschulp convincingly (6-2, 6-0).

The American qualifier is yet to drop a set in Antwerp and bested big-serving Reilly Opelka in the Round of 32.

