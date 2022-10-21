Felix Auger-Aliassime fought back to beat Dan Evans 4-6 7-6(4) 6-2 in the quarter-finals of the European Open and increase his chances of reaching the Nitto ATP Finals.

Auger-Aliassime was in the seventh and final spot to qualify for the season-ending tournament in Turin coming into this week’s ATP 250 event and has boosted his hopes after a crucial victory.

He will play Richard Gasquet, who beat David Goffin in the last eight, in the semi-finals on Saturday.

“It was a very tough match,” said Auger-Aliassime afterwards. “He played really good.

“It was a really high-quality match from both of us. I couldn’t regret too much in the first set, he just played it a bit too good. Then I started serving better and held my serve easier so that of course helped.

“From the tie-break, it was a great finish from me so I’m really happy I made the effort to dig deep and push hard until the end.”

In a first set of brutal efficiency, Evans conjured one break opportunity in the third game, before going on and sealing the set on the second set-point opportunity

Auger-Aliassime fought back in the second set, applying pressure to Evans’ service games but couldn’t take any of his three break point opportunities.

It went to a tie-break which the Canadian won as he outplayed his opponent at key moments.

He continued his form in the final set, breaking Evans in the third game and was hitting his marks beautifully with powerful groundstrokes.

With momentum on side, the final blow came in the seventh game when Auger-Aliassime broke Evans and went on to win his 17th indoor match of the season, which is the most of any player on tour.

One of Auger-Aliassime’s biggest threats in the race to Turin was Hubert Hurkacz, who was ninth in the standings, but he was knocked out by Dominic Thiem in a thrilling match that went to a final set tie-break.

Thiem is continuing his return to form and will face Sebastian Korda in the other semi-final.

