Carlos Alcaraz comfortably saw off compatriot Pablo Carreno to lift the Barcelona Open - his third title of an already remarkable 2022.

The 6-3 6-2 win was all the more remarkable given that due to rain delays, Alcaraz had played his semi-final earlier in the day - a 3h40 win over Alex de Minaur - in which he saved two match points.

The victory means Alcaraz - still only 18 - will ascend into the top 10 of the ATP rankings for the first time, at the same stage Rafa Nadal did so after winning his first Barcelona crown 17 years ago. The parallels are increasingly obvious.

Speaking afterwards, Alcaraz said: "I couldn't have finished the tournament in a better way.

"I wasn't that tired after the semi-final. I had less recovery time, but I took it as a challenge to come out stronger in the final.

"To recover I did a bit of cycling, I ate and I took a little nap to be ready.

"In the semi-final I always thought it was possible to come back. Thanks to my perseverance I was able to improve and find my level.

"In the end it is about trying, failing and improving, and thanks to this I raised my level in the semi-finals and then in the final.

"The competitive and winning gene that I have comes from my family. They have always insisted on it and I think that you always have to go for it. I always think of giving everything and that is what I have done today.

"I don't have any limits, I don't want to set any. I want to continue playing at the level I have and I think that if I continue like this I have many options to continue climbing.

"I want to continue enjoying myself on the court, I still don't want to touch the ceiling.

"I've always been a normal boy. Fame doesn't scare me, I'm going to continue being the same as always, I'm not going to change the person I am. I'm glad to know that at 18 I'm in the top 10, and to do it on the same date that my idol Rafa did it is impressive."

Alcaraz was barely in any bother during the final against his fellow Spaniard Carreno, needing just over an hour to seal the title.

He didn't face any break points, whilst converting four of his own from ten opportunities.

Carreno admitted it had been a tough assignment.

"It wasn't the match I expected," he said. "Carlos was playing a very aggressive game and he was very effective. It was very difficult play against him."

