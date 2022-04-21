Novak Djokovic’s bid for a third Serbia Open title remains on track following a battling 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Miomir Kecmanovic.

The world No. 1 is striving to find rhythm on account of a lack of match action due to his Covid vaccination status.

After crashing out of the Monte Carlo Masters, he returned to home soil in Belgrade and got decent minutes under his legs.

He was put under pressure from the outset, with Kecmanovic dominating the first set.

Djokovic looked extremely frustrated at times, and was staring defeat in the face when going a break down in the second.

But his level improved as the contest wore on, and he broke back before taking the second set - and impressively held serve to love in the sixth game of the final set.

One game later, the breakthrough came as some big hitting from the back of the court secured a break of serve - much to the delight of his adoring home fans.

A roar of delight and punch of the air greeted the break, and he consolidated it with a strong hold.

With the bit between his teeth, Djokovic took his game to a new level. A brilliant backhand passing shot set up match point, and a backhand down the line for a clean winner secured his spot in the semi-finals.

While bigger tests lie ahead, this was arguably Djokovic's most impressive performance of the season and could kick-start his clay campaign.

