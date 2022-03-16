Novak Djokovic has signed up to play at the Serbia Open in April where he will be joined by Dominic Thiem and Gael Monfils.

The event, held at the Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade, made its return to the tour for the first time in nine years last season. The tournament was relocated from Budapest, Hungary in 2021.

Djokovic lost to Aslan Karatsev in the semi-finals of the competition in three sets in 2021, but will return as the top seed at the ATP 250 tournament.

It will be only the 20-time Grand Slam winner’s third tournament of the year.

The 34-year-old was not allowed to play at the Australian Open in January because he is unvaccinated. He also had to withdraw from the Sunshine Double in March - Indian Wells and the Miami Open – at the last minute for the same reason.

Djokovic confirmed he would return to the tour for the Monte-Carlo Masters, which runs from April 14-17, before playing at the Serbia Open, which begins on April 18.

The Serb, who will return to world No. 1 after Medvedev lost to Gael Monfils in the third round of Indian Wells , will be joined by 2020 US Open champion Thiem, world No. 25 Cristian Garin, world No. 26 Karen Khachanov and world No. 28 Monfils at the clay court tournament.

The Serbian contingent to take part includes Dusan Lajovic, Filip Krajinovic, Miomir Kecmanovic and Laslo Djere.

Djokovic last won the tournament in 2011, defeating Feliciano Lopez in the final. He will be keen to accumulate more ranking points with Medvedev only 55 points behind.

Matteo Berrettini won the tournament last year, but it has not yet been announced if the Italian will return to defend his title.

