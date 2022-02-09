Juan Martín del Potro loses 6-1, 6-3 to Federico Delbonis in the Argentina Open after returning to the court for the first time in three years.

The emotional 2009 US Open winner hinted after the match in his home country that it could be the last of his decorated career.

After continuous retirement speculation surrounding the 33-year-old - who planned to bow out of the sport at the Rio Open next week - he is still deciding on whether to retire after a special match in Buenos Aires.

"I never wanted this moment to come,” Del Potro admitted.

“I have worked so hard over the last few years to be able to make another miracle but sometimes I just don't have the strength to go through with it.

"I will remember this moment for all my life. I fulfilled all the dreams I had in tennis and it brought me all the love of the people, which is my best trophy."

When asked in his post-match press conference if the defeat was his last match as a professional, he replied: "I want to relax, talk to the doctors again and then we'll see."

Del Potro showed great fight in the second set before inevitably conceding the match on the Guillermo Vilas court.

In a touching moment, he hung his headband on the net before leaving the court.

The one-time Grand Slam winner - who has notched 22 ATP titles in his time - has a career record of 439–173.

His US Open win in 2009 came during a seven-year span where either Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic won every other major from the 2005 Roland Garros to Wimbledon 2012, with Del Potro the only man to break up that domination.

