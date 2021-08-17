Stefanos Tsitsipas says he would only get the Covid-19 vaccine if it became mandatory to compete in tournaments.

The 2021 French Open finalist is currently in Cincinnati, USA, where he will compete at the Western & Southern Open this week. He received a first-round bye at the Masters 100 tournament.

When asked by reporters if he would look to get the vaccine while competing in America, the Greek said: "No one has told me anything. No one has made it a mandatory thing to be vaccinated.

At some point I will have to, I'm pretty sure about it, but so far it hasn't been mandatory to compete, so I haven't done it, no.

Covid-19 vaccinations has been a divisive topic in men’s tennis. Novak Djokovic said in April he hoped the vaccine would not become compulsory and has refused to answer questions about his vaccination status.

Rafael Nadal supports vaccinations. The Spaniard previously told reporters: "The only way out of this [Covid-19] nightmare is vaccination. Our responsibility as human beings is to accept it.

"I know there is a percentage of people who will suffer from side effects, but the effects of the virus are worse.”

Roger Federer said in May he had received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

