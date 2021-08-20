Daniil Medvedev delivered a blistering performance to crush Pablo Carreno Busta and reach the semi-finals of the Western & Southern Open.

On a baking-hot day in Cincinnati, Medvedev delivered a clinic in all-court tennis to mete out a 6-1 6-1 win over his Spanish opponent - and avenge his defeat at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

On the back of winning the Canadian Open, Medvedev powered into the semi-finals and delivered the sort of performance that could have caught the eye of Novak Djokovic in the lead up to the US Open.

ATP Cincinnati 'It's hard to hurt him' - Will Medvedev be Djokovic's biggest rival at US Open? 18/08/2021 AT 10:59

Medvedev took the opening set in 19 minutes, with 11 winners flying off his racket.

The second set followed a similar pattern to the first, with Medvedev working an immediate break of serve and leaving his opponent completely flummoxed.

Number one seed, Medvedev will take on his fellow Russian Andrey Rublev for a place in the final.

Rublev withstood a brave fightback from Benoit Paire to wrap up a 6-2 3-6 6-3 win.

It looked set to be a swift affair, as Rublev wrapped up the opening set in 19 minutes - with Paire troubled by a shoulder problem.

Paire received treatment from the trainer at the end of the first set, and it paid off as he found his form and some big hitting upset Rublev’s momentum.

The third set was well balanced until Rublev worked a break of serve in the eighth game, which came on the back of some excellent hitting from the baseline.

Paire could not find a way back into the match as Rublev booked his ticket to the semi-finals.

In the women’s singles, number one seed Ash Barty eased into the semi-finals with a 6-2 6-4 win over Barbora Krejcikova.

In a battle of the two most recent grand slam winners, Wimbledon victor Barty triumphed over French Open champion Krejcikova.

Barty will face Angelique Kerber in the semi-finals. The German advanced to the last four with ease, as she was a set to the good when number 11 seed Petra Kvitova was forced to retire on account of illness.

ATP Cincinnati Tsitsipas wants No 1, Murray backs Medvedev - but who will displace Djokovic? 17/08/2021 AT 11:47