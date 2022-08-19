Carlos Alcaraz says his confidence is “pretty high” as he won in straight sets against Marin Cilic in the third round of the Cincinnati Masters.

Alcaraz, who can surpass Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev as world No. 2 in the ATP rankings if he becomes champion in Cincinnati, beat Cilic 7-6(4) 6-1.

“I know that Marin is a really aggressive player,” said Alcaraz. “I had to be really focussed on the match.

"I knew that it was going to be a tough match, that I had to be [mentally] in the match all the time. I knew that I was going to have my chances to break his big serve. So I'm really happy with the performance and the focus in the match.

“I am serving really well so I will just train a little bit more tomorrow before the quarter-finals. But I have the confidence pretty high."

Norrie next for Alcaraz

Alcaraz had played just one match in the North American swing prior to this week, after he lost in the opening round to Tommy Paul at the Canadian Open.

The 19-year-old is showing signs of the superb form that saw him win the Miami Open and the Madrid Open earlier this year.

If the Spaniard wants to win his third ATP 1000 Masters title, he will have to beat Britain’s Norrie who cruised into the last eight with a 6-0 6-2 victory over Shelton.

Cincinnati Masters 2022: Men’s quarter-final line-up

Daniil Medvedev vs Taylor Fritz

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs John Isner

Cameron Norrie vs Carlos Alcaraz

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Borna Corcic

