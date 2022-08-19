2022 Cincinnati Masters quarter final live: Daniil Medvedev versus Taylor Fritz
D. Medvedev vs T. Fritz | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 19.08.2022 | Center Court
Completed
D. Medvedev (1)
77
6
T. Fritz (11)
61
3
GAME, SET AND MATCH! - MEDVEDEV 7-6 6-3 FRITZ
Medvedev marches in to the last four with a straight sets win over Fritz after surviving a first-set bombardment from the American. He serves it out to 15 in one hour and 37 minutes and will meet Isner or Tsitsipas in the semi final.
Image credit: Getty Images
MEDVEDEV 7-6 5-3 FRITZ
Serve-out question posed. How’s your nerve Daniil?
MEDVEDEV 7-6 5-2 FRITZ
Fritz looks to up the ante but Med has got the bit between his teeth. He marches to his chair after a hold to 15 and is one game away from the last four.
MEDVEDEV 7-6 4-2 FRITZ
Blink and you’ll miss it. Fritz motors through a quick-fire love hold to stay in touch, but he needs to make that breakthrough soon if he’s to turn this around.
MEDVEDEV 7-6 4-1 FRITZ
No look-in. Medvedev crashes down a trio of aces to maintain his advantage. However, the rain is beginning to fall. Will we have a plot twist?
MEDVEDEV 7-6 3-1 FRITZ
Fritz clenches his fist and tries to raise himself after stopping the rot with a much-needed hold to 15. He’s on the board, but can he wrestle the momentum back his way before it’s too late?
MEDVEDEV 7-6 3-0 FRITZ
This is tough on Fritz. He’s staring down the barrel of defeat right now despite being the better player for an hour. Medvedev consolidates with aplomb and has the semi finals in his sights.
BREAK! – MEDVEDEV 7-6 2-0 FRITZ
It’s third time lucky for Daniil! He knocks on the door and celebrates on his third BP when he somehow gets one more ball back to lure a wide forehand out of a dismayed Fritz.
MEDVEDEV 7-6 1-0 FRITZ
Suddenly the confidence is oozing out of Medvedev and he sweeps through a game to 15 to continue to ride the crest of his wave into Set 2.
SET! – MEDVEDEV 7-6 FRITZ
Medvedev was hanging on for much of that one hour and four minute opener but crunches through the gears in the tie break to take it by a 7-1 scoreline.
TIE-BREAK LATEST
You could almost sense it coming. Fritz has been the dominant player throughout this set but couldn’t make it count. He drops his level in the TB with a double fault helping Medvedev through to a 5-1 lead at the change of ends.
MEDVEDEV 6-6 FRITZ
Daniil’s nerves jangle when he arrows another wasteful forehand long for 15-30. He responds with a miscued winner off the same flank but is then pushed to deuce by a relentless Fritz.
The American snares a second set point when his opponent drags a tight backhand wide but sees it quashed by a huge serve from the top seed.
Medvedev earns a game point with a wrong-footing forehand but then coughs up back-to-back double faults to offer a third set point.
Once more he wriggles free with a brilliantly angled volley before a second serve ace helps him through to the tie break.
MEDVEDEV 5-6 FRITZ
Too good. Fritz lays down the forehand hammer and glides to the net to angle away a game-winning volley after more super defence from the Russian.
MEDVEDEV 5-5 FRITZ
Fritz comes out on top in a wonderful rally where both players dart to the net and back. A backhand pass from the American eventually sees him come out on top, but he soon finds himself 40-15 down. The No.11 seed nicks a point back before a double fault perks his interest further.
Medvedev feels the scoreboard pressure and sizzles a very make-able forehand wide.
Fritz dominates on set point but inexplicably pushes a backhand long from close-up to the net. Medvedev seizes upon the let off and digs out the hold to stay in the set.
MEDVEDEV 4-5 FRITZ
Fritz dishes up another lovely serve and volley en route to an emphatic love hold.
Tie-break anyone?
MEDVEDEV 4-4 FRITZ
Well, that was rapid. Medvedev makes quick work of turning around a 0-15 situation, blitzing down the big serves to tie the set as we enter the business end of the proceedings.
MEDVEDEV 3-4 FRITZ
Taylor lashes down a pair of aces with the second one concluding a hold to 30 after Medvedev had tried to apply some heat with a quite delicious lob.
Image credit: Getty Images
MEDVEDEV 3-3 FRITZ
That will be hugely frustrating for Fritz. A double fault hands him two break points and he really should have made it count on the second. Medvedev wiped out the first with an angry ace but was beaten in the next point, only for Fritz to lash a forehand just long. The Russian was on the defensive from deuce but somehow scrambled through the hold to reach parity.
MEDVEDEV 2-3 FRITZ
A mix of Medvedev’s brilliant defence and a double fault for 15-30 provide Fritz with his first real test of the match. He is pressed to deuce but continues to attack the Russian’s short forehands and eventually prevails to nudge the board in his favour once more.