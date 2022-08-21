2022 Cincinnati Masters final live: Stefanos Tsitsipas meets resurgent Borna Coric
S. Tsitsipas vs B. Coric | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Final | 21.08.2022 | Center Court
Live
In Progress
S. Tsitsipas (4)
4
B. Coric
3
BREAK! – TSITSIPAS 4-3 CORIC
Lift off for Borna! Tsitsipas suddenly dips from Greek God-mode and gets punished by two return winners off serve and volley attempts to trail 0-40. The No.4 seed saves two break points but then lashes a forehand just wide.
Set on!
TSITSIPAS 4-2 CORIC
Borna was easily broken in his opening service game but since then he’s not really been troubled. Tsitsipas offers little resistance as the Croatian looks to get a foothold in this match.
TSITSIPAS 4-1 CORIC
Impressive. The No.4 seed quickly storms into a 40-0 lead and despite a forehand winner riposte from his opponent, he wastes little time concluding a relatively simple hold to move within sight of taking this opener.
TSITSIPAS 3-1 CORIC
Borna’s on the board! The Croatian was blown away in those first three games but he has reset quickly and chalks up a convincing service game to stay firmly in the hunt.
TSITSIPAS 3-0 CORIC
It doesn’t get much better in terms of starts. The Greek consolidates with a game to 15. He’s lost just two points so far.
BREAK! – TSITSIPAS 2-0 CORIC
That is quite magnificent. Stef gets a pinch of luck when Coric’s drop shot flicks the net and lands wide, but from there he’s the dominant force in the rallies. A dart to the net and a clinical volley tee up two break points and he converts on the first with a rasping forehand winner.
TSITSIPAS 1-0 CORIC
Rapid. Tsitsipas sends a message that he means business with a slick love hold to kick things off.
21.35
ALMOST SHOW TIME
Great news - there's no rain in Ohio! The players are on court and this final is just moments away.
A WEEK TO REMEMBER
Coric came into the Cincy draw on a protected ranking and certainly made the most of his opportunity. Rafael Nadal, Roberto Bautista Agut, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Britain’s Cameron Norrie have all been despatched as the Croatian stormed to his first ATP Masters 1000 final since Shanghai in 2018.
Highlights: Coric storms past Norrie in rain-affected Cincinnati Masters semi-final
THIRD TIME LUCKY?
Tsitsipas, who now owns a tour-leading 46-match wins this year, is into his second career ATP Masters 1000 hard-court final after Toronto in 2018. He came up short in his first two Cincy semis but edged out world No.1 Daniil Medvedev to make his first final here at the third time of asking. Is he all-set to lift a third title of the year and a maiden one in Ohio?
'I just had to hold on tight' - Tsitsipas reveals how he beat Medvedev
H2H
This is their third meeting with the players picking up a win apiece. Coric won most recently in a 2020 US Open battle, hitting back from two-sets-to-one down and saving six match points to triumph, 6-7(2), 6-4, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(4).
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to live updates of the 2022 Cincinnati Masters final between No.4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and surprise finalist Borna Coric. The Croatian is a former world No.12 but came into the tournament ranked at No. 152 in the ATP list.
His superb run sees him become the lowest-ranked finalist in Cincy’s history - but can he put the icing on the cake by lifting the trophy? Stef will hope not.
The players are due on court from 21.30 BST.
