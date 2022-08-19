2022 Cincinnati Masters quarter final live - Stefanos Tsitsipas faces John Isner
S. Tsitsipas vs J. Isner | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 19.08.2022 | Center Court
Live
In Progress
S. Tsitsipas (4)
77
2
J. Isner
65
1
TSITSIPAS 7-6 2-1 ISNER
Another tie-break anyone? Stef is very much on cruise control as he keeps his serve ticking over nicely. Still no sign of a break, or even a break point for that matter.
TSITSIPAS 7-6 1-1 ISNER
There’s no change to John’s demeanour and he sticks with the process. The first serve does the damage once more and he eases through to 15 to get on the board.
TSITSIPAS 7-6 1-0 ISNER
Isner looks for an instant response but despite hammering a wonderful return winner for 40-30, he can’t truly apply any heat. Tsitsipas finishes off the game with another lovely, low slice off the backhand and he has the scoreboard advantage at the start of Set 2.
SET! – TSITSIPAS 7-6 ISNER
The Greek takes the opener! There was no time for any rust and neither player blinked at first. Isner started brightly to lead 5-4 but Stef responded with some big hitting to snare the set point at 6-5. This time he nailed a good return and Isner blazed an awkward forehand off court. Stef takes the TB 7-5 and the opener in one hour and five minutes.
PLAY WILL RESUME
After a quick warm-up, we will now continue.
Remember, Stef leads 4-3 in the first-set tie break.
PLAY SUSPENDED
Both players have been told to go back to the locker room. There is optimism it won't be long before the rain clears and they can continue.
RAIN DELAY
The umpire halts play and calls for the court to be towelled down. It's now 4-3 in the TB.
Isner has nicked the mini break back.
TIE BREAK LATEST
The Greek earns the mini break and leads 4-2 at the change of ends.
TSITSIPAS 6-6 ISNER
What touch! Tsitsipas has his opponent scurrying into the net with low, crosscourt slice before producing a similar shot up the line to completely bamboozle him. The Greek holds to 15 and we will indeed have a tie break.
It is the 810th TB of Isner's career. He's won 61 per cent of them.
TSITSIPAS 5-6 ISNER
Love. Hold. Isner guarantees himself the minimum of a tie break. Can he break at the death or will we get what seemed inevitable from the start?
TSITSIPAS 5-5 ISNER
Isner would love to have a couple of those returns again. He outlasts Stef to lure a miscue off the Greek’s backhand for 0-30 but then overcooks his return. He has another chance on a second serve at 30-30 but blazes off court again. He shakes his head in frustration and can’t do much more from there as his opponent’s drop shot again proves too good.
TSITSIPAS 4-5 ISNER
That’s as close as we’ve come to a break. Stef forces deuce and then somehow makes a return that bounces high at the net. Isner wanders in and reaches out to prod away the winner. The Greek queries if his arm was in an illegal position, but the umpire assures him it wasn’t.
Tsitsipas chases down a deft volley on the next point but can only glide the pick-up wide.
The scoreboard pressure is firmly in his court now.
LOOK AWAY NOW, STEF!
Not much he likes about Cincy then!
TSITSIPAS 4-4 ISNER
Concentration is so important when you are facing Isner. He serves so well you could easily get frustrated and lapse on your own deliveries. It doesn’t happen here as Stef stays focused to reach parity once more.
TSITSIPAS 3-4 ISNER
Shall we just head straight to the tie break? Of course, that’s not possible but it’s hard to see anyone blinking enough to be broken at this juncture.
Too good from Big John once more.
TSITSIPAS 3-3 ISNER
The drop shot works again. The Greek motors to a love hold as spectators began to wonder if the rain will play a part in this match. It may be more likely than a break of serve in this opener…
TSITSIPAS 2-3 ISNER
Copy, paste, repeat. Isner nails some big first serves while the world No.7 retorts with a lovely drop shot. When all is said and done, Isner holds with ease.
TSITSIPAS 2-2 ISNER
No danger there. Isner lashes a brilliant forehand winner to the corner but it comes at 40-0. Stef wastes little time taking the next point and it’s all square once more.
TSITSIPAS 1-2 ISNER
The world No.50 flashes an awkward backhand into the tramlines and offers Tsitsipas a glimmer of a chance at 30-30. It’s not be for the Greek though as the towering American finds that big serve again to maintain the scoreboard advantage.
No real surprise there given that these two met in Cincy back in 2020 with Stef prevailing 7-6 7-6. We could well see more TBs tonight.