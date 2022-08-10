Rafael Nadal has confirmed he will be playing the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati next week in preparation for the US Open.

Ad

However, he is set to play in Cincinnati for the first time since 2017.

ATP Montreal 'I have to follow the rules' - Why Medvedev thinks missing Wimbledon may help for US Open YESTERDAY AT 07:59

In a post on Instagram on Wednesday evening, Nadal, who is at home in Mallorca, wrote: “Very happy to play again in Cincy. Flying there tomorrow.”

Nadal is expected to be the second seed at the ATP 1000 tournament behind world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, with world No. 2 Alexander Zverev out due to injury.

He aggravated the abdominal issue during his five-set quarter-final win over Taylor Fritz and withdrew from Montreal as he preferred to take a “conservative” approach.

“I have been practising for a while now without serving and started with serves four days ago,” said Nadal in a statement.

“Everything has been going well. However yesterday, after my normal practice, I felt a slight bother on my abdominal and today it was still there.

“After speaking with my doctor, we prefer to take things in a conservative way and give a few more days before starting to compete.”

Nadal will be bidding to win a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title at the US Open, which starts on August 29, after sealing Australian Open and French Open titles earlier in 2022.

'Risky, dangerous' - Corretja understands Nadal's decision to withdraw from Wimbeldon

He hasn’t played the final Grand Slam of the year in New York since winning the event in 2019.

Nadal also made the semi-finals in 2018 and lifted the trophy in 2017.

ATP Washington Berserker to bonafide contender: Is this the summer of Kyrgios? YESTERDAY AT 07:48