Stefanos Tsitsipas reached his third Cincinnati Masters semi-final in a row with a hard-fought win over big-serving John Isner.

The Greek world No.7 weathered the towering American’s hefty serve and the frustration of a brief rain delay to edge the contest 7-6(5) 5-7 6-3 and set up a last-four clash with world No.1 Daniil Medvedev.

Ad

“I knew that coming into the match that it is never easy playing against him,” Tsitsipas said in his on-court interview after improving to 5-2 in his head-to-head record with Isner. “You have to deal with lots of different variations of play and I think the most important thing is to stay patient because there will be a lot of situations that you can’t really control. That is what I was trying to do today.

US Open US Open: Who's in? Who's out? Is Djokovic playing? 11 HOURS AGO

“It all came (down) to a few points at the end of that set and I was just able to hang in there and make one more ball back and not give him much to work with.”

Asked about the prospect of facing Medvedev next, he added: "I am going to have to play my game. I have been playing well so far. Of course an obstacle like Daniil is never easy. I am going to try and approach my game in the most precise and best manner and let my tennis do the talking."

The early stages offered little in terms of excitement with both players completely dominant on serve. Tsitsipas had a game-plan to slice shots short to try and expose his 37-year-old opponent’s lack of movement. It worked to some extent but not enough to make any inroads on the American’s powerhouse serve.

The inevitability of a tie-break eventually ensued with a rain delay adding some element of drama as play was halted with the Greek leading 4-3.

When the match eventually resumed it was Isner who blinked first as he hooked a forehand way off court to drop the breaker by a 7-5 scoreline and hand a one-hour and five-minute opener to his opponent.

The American world No.50 was aiming to reach the 14th Masters 1000 semi-final of his career – and his first since Toronto last year – and he quickly re-focused following the setback.

The serving procession continued in Set 2 until Tsitsipas finally coughed up two break points in Game 11. The Greek dug deep to save both but then flashed a forehand wide to offer up a third as he was eventually punished for a real dip in his first serve percentage. This time Isner converted with a composed smash before serving out the second set to force a decider.

Despite the breakthrough, there was no change in the pattern as Tsitsipas found his rhythm on serve to ensure the match remained finely balanced.

A tie-break once again seemed on the cards, but Tsitsipas had other ideas as he finally earned a break point when Isner volleyed into the net from deuce at 4-3 down. The American then lashed a forehand into the tramlines to allow the No.4 seed to convert, before the Greek bit back from 0-30 to clinch the match in two hours and 29 minutes.

US Open When is the US Open? How to watch tournament and who is playing 16/08/2022 AT 10:27