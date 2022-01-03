Stefanos Tsitsipas’ elbow was given the ultimate test on the Greek’s return to singles action as Diego Schwartzman battled back to win their ATP Cup encounter in three sets.

Tsitsipas had pulled out of a singles clash with Hubert Hurkacz two days prior and was pictured with an ice pack on his right elbow, which he had surgery on back in November.

The first set remained on serve as it ticked towards a tie-breaker, with no break-point opportunities on offer until Tsitsipas missed out on three set points in the 12th game.

Schwartzman dug deep to force the breaker, and though the Argentine recovered from 4-2 down to make it 4-4, Tsitsipas won three of the next four points to edge the first set.

The pair then traded breaks immediately in the second set before Schwartzman went 5-3 up, converting his fourth break point of the game before sealing the set moments later.

That momentum helped Schwartzman break Tsitsipas in the opening game of the decider, and he maintained his advantage to seal the ATP Cup tie after FedericoDelbonis beat Michail Pervolarakis 7-6 6-1 earlier in the day.

Elsewhere on Day 3 at the ATP Cup, both Spain and Poland enjoyed 3-0 victories.

Pablo Carreno Busta and Roberto Bautista Agut beat Norway’s Viktor Durasovic and Casper Ruud respectively in the singles, both in straight sets, with a doubles win wrapping up a routine victory for Spain two days after they beat Chile.

Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak eased past Georgia’s Aleksandre Bakshi 6-1 6-1, while world No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz rallied to beat Aleksandre Metreveli 6-7 6-3 6-1.

