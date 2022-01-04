Dan Evans continued his solid start in the ATP Cup after beating world No. 14 Denis Shapovalov in straight sets to hand Great Britain a 1-0 lead over Canada in Group C.

After wins in both the singles and doubles against Germany on Sunday, Evans – ranked 25 in the world – did not offer Shapovalov a single break point in an impressive 6-4 6-4 win.

Ad

Evans converted his first break point in the seventh game of the match, and then reeled off two holds to love to take the opening set.

Mubadala Tennis World Championship 'Have had great battles' - Murray excited for clash of 'old guys' with Nadal 16/12/2021 AT 17:45

The Briton broke again in the third game of the second set, and continued to serve supremely when wrapping the match up in 82 minutes.

"I love representing my country," 31-year-old Evans said on court afterwards.

"It is the best thing you can do in any sport in my opinion. It is amazing to be out here with fans, to have all the guys screaming, whoever you are screaming for, it has been great.

"I think on my service games I try to be aggressive and manoeuvre [the ball] and then on his service games, if I have to, I hang back a bit and tonight was a good opportunity to defend a bit more and frustrate him.”

Evans now holds a 5-1 record in ATP Cup singles matches.

Meanwhile, Cameron Norrie is up next for Great Britain, taking on Felix Auger Aliassime as he looks to seal the tie on Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney.

Elsewhere, Germany beat USA 2-1 thanks to singles victories for Alexander Zverev and Jan-Lennard Struff against Taylor Fritz and John Isner respectively.

There was also a first win for Italy as Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner bounced back from the disappointment of losing to Australia when overcoming France 3-0.

Davis Cup Germany produce stunning tie-break fightback to upset GB 30/11/2021 AT 16:25