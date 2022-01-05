A bizarre moment in the ATP Cup match between Viktor Durasovic and Alejandro Tabilo saw the ball somehow sneak through the net – leading to a very confused umpire.

Durasovic had missed a routine volley early on, but the ball struck the middle band in the net and squirmed through to the other side.

Puzzled, the chair umpire consulted the players about what to do.

“I’m not sure about it,” she told them.

“It was weird but I cannot see it clearly. If you guys are sure… but for me it was not clear. It was weird but I’m not sure it went through.”

Fortunately, the commotion was resolved when Durasovic awarded the point to his opponent. His honesty was not rewarded by the tennis gods as Tabilo completed a 6-1 6-7(5) 6-1 win for his first victory of the tournament in Sydney.

