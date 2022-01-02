Dan Evans and Jamie Murray secured a 2-1 win for Great Britain over Germany in the ATP Cup following a 6-3, 6-4 doubles win over Kevin Krawietz and Alexander Zverev.

Earlier Evans beat Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 6-2 to set Britain on their way, however, Cam Norrie was beaten by Zverev 7-6, 6-1 to set up the decider.

Ad

"It's a good way to start 2022," said Evans, speaking after his win over Struff.

ATP Cup 'I'm just trying to protect it' - Tsitsipas says singles withdrawal due to elbow issue 17 HOURS AGO

"I've been practising well, but I didn't expect to play the match this well."

World number 2 Daniil Medvedev suffered a shock 6-7, 7-5, 7-6 defeat to Ugo Humbert but recovered in the doubles as he partnered with Roman Safiullin to overcome Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabrice Martin 6-4, 6-4 to seal a 2-1 win for Russia.

Earlier, Safiulllin beat Arthur Rinderknech 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Talyor Fritz and John Isner were in unstoppable form as USA swept aside Canada 3-0.

Fritz recovered from a set down against Felix Auger-Aliassime to claim a 6-7(6) 6-4 6-4 win, while Isner beat Brayden Schnur 6-1, 6-3.

The pair then partnered up to beat Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 6-4.

Italy’s Jannik Sinner beat Max Purcell 6-1 6-3, but Australia hit back with Alex de Minaur’s 6-3 7-6 win over Matteo Berrettini.

2021 Wimbledon finalist Berrettini then teamed with Simone Bolelli to take on John Peers and Luke Saville in the doubles but it was the Aussies who triumphed coming through 6-3, 7-5.

ATP Cup Medvedev and Djokovic in a league of their own - Berrettini YESTERDAY AT 16:16